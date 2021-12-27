Crossbow-wielding man threatens to 'assassinate Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'

A shocking video showing a crossbow-wielding man threatening to "assassinate the Queen in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre" has emerged, after a 19-year-old who scaled the Windsor Castle's spiked fence was sectioned, the Daily Mail reported.

The footage, which was obtained by The Sun, shows the man, thought to be the arrested suspect, holding a black crossbow and using a distorted voice as he makes threats down the camera.

The suspect, identified as Jaswant Singh Chail, uploaded the pre-recorded video to Snapchat on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before a man was arrested by the police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Known to friends as Jas, he used a filter to distort his voice and wore a hoodie and mask, an outfit thought to be inspired by the Star Wars, the Daily Mail report reported.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones," he says in the video.

Sith may be a reference to the leading villains in Star Wars while Darth Jones may relate to James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader. A framed picture of Star Wars character Darth Malgus was visible in the background of the clip, according to the Daily Mail report.

The police confirmed that a crossbow was found after the intruder was detained on December 25 in the castle grounds while the Queen was in residence. The police will be looking at how the intruder was able to scale the spiked perimeter fence surrounding the Berkshire castle's grounds in the first place.

It is believed he had a makeshift ladder to gain access from the Long Walk, which Royals frequently use because of its proximity to the Queen's private apartments, the report said.

Alongside the video, a message was also sent on Snapchat which said: "I'm sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they're interested."

The suspect, who the police have not yet named, was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

