Crude oil price rise by Rs 17as demand increase

Crude oil price rise by Rs 17as demand increase

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 15:52 ist

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 17 to Rs 3,211 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August traded higher by Rs 17, or 0.53 per cent, at Rs 3,211 per barrel in 3,543 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.09 per cent to USD 42.93 per barrel, while Brent Crude was trading up by 0.29 per cent at USD 45.50 per barrel in New York.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Crude Oil
Brent

What's Brewing

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 