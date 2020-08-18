Crude oil price rise by Rs 17as demand increase

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 17 to Rs 3,211 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August traded higher by Rs 17, or 0.53 per cent, at Rs 3,211 per barrel in 3,543 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.09 per cent to USD 42.93 per barrel, while Brent Crude was trading up by 0.29 per cent at USD 45.50 per barrel in New York.