Cruise missile hits Kharkiv city council building

Cruise missile hits Ukraine's Kharkiv city council building: Deputy regional governor

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 02 2022, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 18:49 ist
Firefighters work to contain a fire at the Economy Department building of Karazin Kharkiv National University, allegedly hit during recent shelling by Russia, in Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian forces fired a cruise missile into the city council building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the deputy governor of the region Roman Semenukha said.

Also read: Leave Kharkiv under all circumstances tonight: Embassy to all Indian citizens

A key Russian target, Kharkiv has come under intense shelling over the past two days, with 21 people killed in the past day.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders

Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

 