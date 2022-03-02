Cruise missile hits Ukraine's Kharkiv city council building: Deputy regional governor

Russian forces fired a cruise missile into the city council building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the deputy governor of the region Roman Semenukha said.
Also read: Leave Kharkiv under all circumstances tonight: Embassy to all Indian citizens
A key Russian target, Kharkiv has come under intense shelling over the past two days, with 21 people killed in the past day.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded
Ex-Miss Ukraine takes up arms against Russian invaders
Climate change to uproot millions in Asia, says UN
NZ police move to end anti-vaccine mandate protests