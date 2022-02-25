Cutting Russia off SWIFT technically difficult: Germany

Cutting Russia off SWIFT technically difficult: Germany

Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit added that Germany had not been the only country with reservations about cutting Russia off from SWIFT

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Feb 25 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 17:57 ist
Global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT. Credit: Reuters Photo

Suspending Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system would be technically difficult to arrange and would have a massive impact on transactions for Germany and German businesses in Russia, a German government spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit added that Germany had not been the only country with reservations about cutting Russia off from SWIFT, saying Italy and France had some as well.

He added that a number of states had been against putting any sanctions on Russia related to oil and gas delivery and said Germany would be pleased if Switzerland would join in sanctions.

The SWIFT system is a global network used by almost all financial institutions worldwide to wire sums of money to each other and is a cornerstone of the international payments system.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Swift
Ukraine
Russia
Germany
Business News

What's Brewing

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 