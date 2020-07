The World Health Organization called Friday on countries hit by serious coronavirus outbreaks to "wake up" to the realities on the ground instead of bickering about them, and to "take control".

"People need to wake up. The data is not lying. The situation on the ground is not lying," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told journalists in Geneva, insisting that "It is never too late in an epidemic to take control."