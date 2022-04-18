Days after Twitter offer, here's what Elon Musk tweeted

Days after Twitter offer, here's what Elon Musk tweeted

Twitter on Friday adopted a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 18 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 12:06 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk posted a tweet on Saturday saying "Love Me Tender", days after he took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer.

After Musk's TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote".

Over the weekend Musk, already the San Francisco-based company's second-largest shareholder after amassing a 9.1% stake in the social media firm, tweeted Twitter board's "economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders".

Twitter on Friday adopted a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company.

Also Read | Twitterati tell Elon Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of platform

Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, informed Twitter that it was exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter

What's Brewing

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

 