Death toll at Thai nightclub fire rises to 15

Death toll at the Thai nightclub fire rises from 13 to 15

The fire broke out around 1:00 am at the Mountain B nightspot in Chonburi province's Sattahip district, about 150 kilometres southeast of Bangkok

AFP
AFP, Bangkok,
  • Aug 06 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 17:39 ist
Forensic and police officers investigate the Mountain B nightclub on August 5, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

The death toll from a massive fire that ripped through a Thai nightclub rose to 15 on Saturday, a rescue service said.

The fire broke out around 1:00 am at the Mountain B nightspot in Chonburi province's Sattahip district, about 150 kilometres southeast of Bangkok.

The Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation said on Saturday that another man had died, taking the death toll to 15.

Most of the others who died, four women and 10 men were found crowded by the entrance and in the bathroom, their bodies severely burned, the service said.

Also Read | Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

They were aged between 17 and 49. All are believed to be Thai.

Some relatives of the victims have travelled to Bangkok to retrieve the bodies of their loved ones after examination by forensic experts.

Flammable acoustic foam on the walls of the club accelerated the blaze and it took firefighters more than three hours to bring it under control, the rescue service said Friday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

Police said on Friday that they were investigating reports and some of the doors at the nightclub were locked at the time of the blaze.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thailand
World news
Fire

What's Brewing

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film

Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film

VR Chaudhari flies indigenous aircraft in B'luru

VR Chaudhari flies indigenous aircraft in B'luru

Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps

Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

How to design a vacation home

How to design a vacation home

 