Death toll rises to 10 from collapsed hotel in China used as quarantine site for coronavirus

  • Mar 08 2020, 14:36pm ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2020, 14:41pm ist
Ten people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus.

The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 16:00 p.m. Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 48 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.

Of that total, 10 have been confirmed dead, with the rest being treated in hospitals, it said.

