Death toll on strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv rises to 31

Death toll rises to 31 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after Tuesday's attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 02 2022, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 07:33 ist
woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, in front of a destroyed Ukrainian government administration building following a bombing, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 31 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, local emergency services said in an online post on Friday.

Round-the-clock rescue operations were still taking place, the post said.

Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after Tuesday's attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Cheeky run

Whackyverse | Cheeky run

DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

The making of a metro tunnel

The making of a metro tunnel

10-day yoga training course must for MBBS students

10-day yoga training course must for MBBS students

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

 