Death toll rises to 31 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

At least 31 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, local emergency services said in an online post on Friday.
Round-the-clock rescue operations were still taking place, the post said.
Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after Tuesday's attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Cheeky run
DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof
The making of a metro tunnel
10-day yoga training course must for MBBS students
Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap
Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty
‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations
10 decor must-haves for your living space
'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival
First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound