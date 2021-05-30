Decision on lifting England's lockdown will be driven by data, minister says

'Decision on England's lockdown to be data-driven'

  May 30 2021
England remains on track for the easing of its coronavirus lockdown but is taking no chances after a doubling of cases of an Indian variant, the government has said. Credit: AFP Photo

The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalisation, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

"We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalisation, and of course, sadly, on deaths," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

"We have to be cautious; we have to look at the data and share it with the country."

