Defending Afghan pullout, Biden cites 'growing' risk of IS attack

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the US-led airlift from Afghanistan has to finish soon because of the increasing threat from the Islamic State group's Afghan arm.

Also read: This is what Afghan evacuation looks like on the inside

The longer the US stays in the country, Biden said, there is an "acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K," or Islamic State-Khorasan.

"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces," he said.