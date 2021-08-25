Defending Afghan pullout, Biden cites risk of IS attack

Defending Afghan pullout, Biden cites 'growing' risk of IS attack

  • Aug 25 2021, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 07:16 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP Photo

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the US-led airlift from Afghanistan has to finish soon because of the increasing threat from the Islamic State group's Afghan arm.

The longer the US stays in the country, Biden said, there is an "acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K," or Islamic State-Khorasan.

"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces," he said.

Untied States
Afghanistan
Joe Biden

