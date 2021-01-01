GOP-led US Senate presses ahead to override Trump veto

Defying Donald Trump, Republican-led US Senate presses ahead to override his veto

Since losing his re-election bid in November, Trump has lashed out at them for not fully backing his unsupported claims of voting fraud

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 01 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 22:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate are expected to take steps toward overriding his veto of a major defense bill in a rare New Year's Day session on Friday and hand him his first major rebuke 20 days before he leaves office.

Republican lawmakers have largely stood by the president during his turbulent four years in the White House. Since losing his re-election bid in November, Trump has lashed out at them for not fully backing his unsupported claims of voting fraud, rejecting his demand for bigger Covid-19 relief checks and for moving toward the veto override.

The Republican-led Senate is set to reconvene at noon EST (1700 GMT) to take up the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which Trump refused to sign into law because it does not repeal certain legal protections for tech companies.

Senators are expected to cast the first of two procedural votes aimed at overriding Trump's veto, after the House of Representatives successfully voted to overturn it on Monday. If that succeeds, the Senate would then hold a second procedural vote followed by a final vote on passage on its last day in session on Saturday.

Democrats, who in an unusual alignment with Trump welcomed his call for $2,000 direct relief payments, had hoped to use the NDAA to force a swift vote on a bill authorizing the checks, which would give Americans more than the $600 coming now. Some Republicans also back larger payouts.

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell quashed the effort, tying larger checks to a competing bill with social media and election provisions that Democrats are sure to reject with little time left for maneuvering before the next Congress is sworn in on Sunday.

Trump, who returned to Washington on Thursday from his private club in Florida, has ramped up pressure on fellow Republicans and slammed party leadership for failing to do his bidding on the two measures.

"Weak and tired Republican 'leadership' will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass," he said in a string of tweets this week, adding: "Unless Republicans have a death wish ... they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP!"

Republican tensions are also rising over some conservatives' plan to object next Wednesday when the new Congress officially tallies the Electoral College votes certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory before he is sworn in on Jan. 20.

McConnell, who publicly acknowledged Biden's win, on Thursday raised questions in a call with his caucus over fellow Republican Senator Josh Hawley's plan to object, according to media reports. At least 140 Republicans in the House are expected to launch similar objections despite Congress' largely ceremonial role, CNN reported.

Representatives for McConnell did not respond to a Reuters query seeking comment on the planned maneuvers, which could trigger a lengthy Senate debate but have no chance of overturning the results.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Republican party
Donald Trump
US Senate
United States

What's Brewing

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Aussies told me to get lost: Gavaskar on 1981 walkout

Aussies told me to get lost: Gavaskar on 1981 walkout

To beat Covid, politicians must think like philosophers

To beat Covid, politicians must think like philosophers

 