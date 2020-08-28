Delhi Capitals pick Australia's Sams to replace Roy

Delhi Capitals pick Australia's Daniel Sams to replace Jason Roy

Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals have signed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams to replace England's Jason Roy for the T20 tournament starting next month in the United Arab Emirates.

Run-blasting Roy was on Thursday ruled out of England's T20 series against Pakistan after sustaining a side strain. However, the Delhi Capitals said he had opted out of the IPL "for personal reasons".

Billed as a rising star after his recent call-up to the national squad, Sams will join fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals, coached by compatriot Ricky Ponting.

"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year," said Sams, 27.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year... I can't wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE," he was quoted as saying in a statement by the franchise late Thursday.

South Africa-born opener Roy suffered the injury this week during England's preparations at Emirates Old Trafford where the Pakistan series starts later Friday.

Ahead of the tournament's start on September 19, all eight IPL teams have reached the UAE where they are required to undergo a period of quarantine in their hotels.

The IPL, originally scheduled to start in March, has been moved from India because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the country, the third worst-hit in the world behind the US and Brazil.

