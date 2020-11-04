Democrat Raphael G. Warnock leads Kelly Loeffler as Georgia Senate race heads to runoff

The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, a Democrat, emerged as the leader Tuesday over Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, in a special election to fill a Georgia Senate seat that will now be decided in a January runoff.

Fueled by his party’s resurgence in the heart of the Deep South, Warnock will face Loeffler in a closely watched one-on-one contest Jan. 5. Loeffler, a businesswoman and the Senate’s richest member, was temporarily appointed to fill the seat late last year.

With a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans on the Nov. 3 ballot, neither reached the 50% threshold required under Georgia law to win outright, according to The Associated Press, but after a nasty intraparty struggle, Loeffler prevailed over Rep. Doug Collins.

The runoff between Warnock and Loeffler promised to be one of the hardest-fought and most expensive contests in the state’s history. Depending on the outcome of other races, it could determine which party controls the Senate just two weeks before Inauguration Day.

Democrats have pined for Georgia to turn blue for a decade, fueled by an increasingly diverse electorate and the shift, since 2016, of well-educated white voters in the populous suburbs of Atlanta away from the Republican Party.

Warnock, 51, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, which Martin Luther King Jr. once led, would make history if he won as the first Black American in the Senate to represent Georgia, a state shaped by the legacy of the Civil War and the civil rights movement.

On the campaign trail, he presented himself as an apolitical leader prepared to help guide a state suffering from a deadly and economically wrenching coronavirus pandemic and a summer of protest after the deadly ambush of a Black Georgia man, Ahmaud Arbery, by white men captured the attention of the nation. He pushed to expand the Affordable Care Act and for sweeping changes to policing and the criminal justice system to root out anti-Black bias.

Two other Democrats on Tuesday’s ballot, Ed Tarver and Matt Lieberman, had refused to drop out, even as influential Democrats, including Barack Obama and Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House, backed Warnock.

But to win in January, Warnock will have to overcome the historical advantage Republicans enjoy in the state. Democrats have narrowed the gap by achieving huge turnouts in recent years, but mobilizing voters to come out again two months after a major election, in the dead of winter, is no easy task.

For Loeffler and top Republican leaders in Georgia and Washington, securing her a spot in the runoff was a major, if short-lived, relief. She had faced an unexpectedly fierce challenge from Collins, a Fox News fixture and ally of President Donald Trump, and entered the runoff with critical wounds.

When Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia appointed her to fill the seat of Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired in late 2019 citing health problems, they hoped the race would prove an easy hold for Republicans. Loeffler had promised to pour $20 million or more of her vast personal fortune into the race, and as a businesswoman with strong ties to Atlanta, party leaders believed she could help win back some of the white voters, particularly women, who abandoned the party in droves in the 2018 election because of Trump.

But Collins ensured that would not be the case when he crashed into the race over the objections of party leaders. Instead of burnishing her mainstream credentials, Loeffler, 49, spent much of the year locked in a brutal, deeply personal primary-style fight with Collins in which she moved further and further right and dinged her image. Republican strategists now fear — and Democrats fervently hope — that the high-profile spat could cost her the seat.

Loeffler, a doyenne of Atlanta’s ritzy Buckhead neighborhood whose husband runs the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, courted the support of a fellow Republican who promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory. She introduced legislation to defund cities that defunded the police and called Black Lives Matter an organization of “trained Marxists.” In a debate last month, she said Trump had not said a single thing with which she disagreed. Those positions will not be easy to pivot from.

Collins did much of Democrats’ dirty work for them, muddying up Loeffler’s profile by alleging that she was not really a conservative, that she had essentially bought her appointment to the Senate seat and that she had traded stocks on insider knowledge early in the pandemic to avoid financial losses. The Justice Department declined to pursue the matter further after a brief investigation found insufficient evidence that she had broken the law. Though Trump stayed out of the race, Collins paraded a cast of Fox News favorites connected to the president through the state to help his campaign.

Still, Collins threw his support behind Loeffler quickly Tuesday night, urging Republicans to come together ahead of January. “Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America,” he wrote on Twitter after conceding to Loeffler.

Loeffler has tried to lay the groundwork for a campaign against Warnock, accusing him of backing a “socialist agenda” that would take away the rights of Georgians. She said, falsely, that he favored defunding the police, and has called the Affordable Care Act a failed law.

Those themes are likely to be amplified in the coming weeks as Republicans are expected to pour ample resources into protecting the seat. But Warnock has had nearly a year to build name recognition across the state and focus almost exclusively on presenting himself as a consensus builder and healer.