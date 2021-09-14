Despite shut Chaman border, crowds choke Afghanistan-Pakistan crossing: Report

As the world awaits for what lies in store for Afghanistan's countrymen under the Taliban's regime, fresh images have shown thousands stranded at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border desperately trying to leave.

The most iconic symbol marking the takeover by the hardline Islamist group men and women -- desperate to leave -- thronging the Kabul airport, have resurfaced albeit near the Chaman border in Spin Boldak between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Images from an NDTV report showed thousands stranded at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, desperately trying to leave the country.

The images, recorded on September 6, show long lines of people and vehicles at the site, which was shut down on September 2. The Chaman border at Spin Boldak is one of the busiest crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The new arrivals will present political problems for Pakistan’s leaders as the country already houses one of the world’s largest populations of refugees.

The crossing links Pakistan’s border town of Chaman with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar and is frequented by the Afghan as well as used for trade between the two countries.

Thousands of Afghans have been amassing around the crossing to sneak into Pakistan which has already announced that it was not in a position to accept more refugees, according to security officials.

Already around 3 million Afghan refugees have been living in Pakistan, some for more than three decades, since the invasion of their country by the erstwhile USSR in 1979.

Pakistan officials have expressed fears that about a million more would rush into the country if border regulations were relaxed.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of Pakistan's over 2,500-kilometer border with Afghanistan has been fenced and only about a dozen crossing points allow entry to those having valid travel documents.

(With agency inputs)

