DH Toon | 'Look forward to China's in home tutorials'

Nepal's lower house of parliament on Saturday approved a new national emblem with a controversial political map that includes strategic territories disputed with its giant neighbour India.

With relations between the two strained by their frontier squabble, India quickly hit back saying the action was "not tenable".

As the upper house of Nepal’s Parliament too is now set to endorse the new map its government-issued showing within its territory nearly 400 sq. km of areas claimed by India, it is now going to be difficult for New Delhi to work with Kathmandu to find a middle ground and settle the territorial dispute.

