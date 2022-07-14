DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 14 2022, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 07:51 ist

Don't fall ill or get into accidents: That's the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country's economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies.

