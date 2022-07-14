Don't fall ill or get into accidents: That's the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country's economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins
DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!
Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973
UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools
Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions
From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies
Webb telescope detects water on distant planet