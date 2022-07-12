DH Toon | Sri Lanka crisis: One can't fool people in a democracy!

The Sri Lankan Parliament will elect the new President to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 20, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced on Monday.
The decision was taken during a crucial all-party leaders' meeting held earlier in the day.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Sri Lanka: One can't fool people in democracy
Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe
Webb telescope to show earliest galaxies after Big Bang
Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu
One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal
Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far
Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4
That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league
‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm
The cost of being active on social media