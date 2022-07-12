DH Toon | Sri Lanka crisis: One can't fool people in a democracy!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: One can't fool people in democracy

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2022, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 07:20 ist

The Sri Lankan Parliament will elect the new President to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 20, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced on Monday. 

The decision was taken during a crucial all-party leaders' meeting held earlier in the day.

Sri Lanka
World news
Democrates
World Politics
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: One can't fool people in democracy

