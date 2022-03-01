DH Toon | The high cost of war

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 01 2022, 04:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 04:54 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union showed no signs of stopping Monday, with the UN estimating that more than 500,000 people have already escaped Russia's burgeoning war against Ukraine.

