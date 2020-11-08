DH Toon | The US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

US President Donald Trump on Saturday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that "bad things happened" inside the counting rooms and tens of thousands of votes were illegally received in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Soon after Joe Biden was declared winner of the United States presidential elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris on Twitter – indicating New Delhi’s keenness to work with the new regime in the White House to deepen India-America strategic partnership. The Prime Minister did not wait for outgoing President Donald Trump to concede defeat, notwithstanding the ‘bromance’ the two leaders displayed in public.

Slamming President Donald Trump for his comment on India’s air pollution, former vice president and Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden had last month said he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America’s partnership with India.

