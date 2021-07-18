DH Toon | US ploughed it well... for Taliban to sow!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Jul 18 2021
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 08:21 ist

 It took only two months for US invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule.

Afghanistan proved to be a lesson in the limits of America's military power.

