DH Toon | US Polls: 'Vaccine! Vaccine! Virus Vaccine!'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to be on the cusp of making history along with his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, while President Donald Trump continued to have a bumpy and narrow path to victory as counting of votes in some key battleground States entered its last stretch.
