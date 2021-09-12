DH Toon | What are China, Pak up to in Afghanistan?

DH Toon | What are China, Pakistan up to in Afghanistan?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 12 2021, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 07:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Pakistan is campaigning passionately for an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan. From Prime Minister Imran Khan to the garrulous Foreign Minister Shah Muhammad Qureshi and the ever-reticent Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, every Pakistani leader of some consequence is making the pitch for a broad-based government under the aegis of Taliban, which has taken over the war-ravaged country in what was no more than a bloodless fight.

Yet, the Pakistani chorus is met with as much scepticism as disbelief. This is largely because the world has come to see the Taliban and its allies in the splintered militant landscape as the proxies of Paksitan Army's eyes and ears - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
Pakistan
China
DH Toon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What are China, Pak up to in Afghanistan?

DH Toon | What are China, Pak up to in Afghanistan?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

 