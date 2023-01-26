Djokovic's dad filmed with fans holding pro-Russia flag

Djokovic's father filmed with fans holding pro-Russia flags at Australian Open

A video later posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account showed Djokovic's father Srdjan posing with a man holding the Putin flag

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 26 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 15:02 ist
The parents of Serbia's Novak Djokovic, father Srdjan Djokovic (L) and mother Dijana Djokovic, react after he beats Russia's Andrey Rublev in the men's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic's father has been filmed posing with fans brandishing pro-Russian flags at the Australian Open in scenes Ukraine's ambassador Thursday slammed as "a disgrace".

The Serbian star had just booked his place in the tournament semi-final with a straight sets thumping of Russian opponent Andrey Rublev in Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

After the match a group of fans unfurled Russian flags near the stadium, including one featuring Vladimir Putin's face, chanting pro-Russian slogans.

Tennis Australia said four people "revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards". Police were called and they were ejected from Melbourne Park.

A video later posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account showed Djokovic's father Srdjan posing with a man holding the Putin flag.

It was captioned: "Novak Djokovic's father makes bold political statement."

Also Read | US, Germany announce tanks for Ukraine as battle intensifies

Serbian tennis reporters confirmed it was Djokovic's father and the Melbourne Age newspaper reported he said in Serbian: "Long live Russia."

Spectators are banned from having Russian or Belarusian flags at the Grand Slam after Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, demanded action when they were seen among the crowd last week.

He said on Twitter Thursday that the latest incident was shameful.

"It's a full package. Among the Serbian flags, there is: a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol, so-called Donetsk People's Republic flag," he tweeted with a link to the video.

"It's such a disgrace ... @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen."

Another man was photographed by AFP inside the stadium during Djokovic's match with a pro-war "Z" symbol T-shirt -- associated with support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players have normally competed under a neutral white flag as independents, as is the case at the Australian Open.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Novak Djokovic
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Australian Open

What's Brewing

Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence

Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 