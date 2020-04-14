Domestic flights will remain suspended amid coronavirus fears, says Vietnam

Vietnam's civil aviation authority (CAAV) said on Wednesday that domestic flights would remain suspended after airlines announced they were set to resume after the expiry of a government order for 15 days of social distancing.
"In order to strictly implement social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus, airlines are not allowed to sell tickets for flights from April 16," the CAAV said in a statement.
