Donald Trump, after promising orderly transition, vows to give 'voice' to supporters

  • Jan 08 2021, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 21:23 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP file photo.

President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to continue to give a "giant voice" to his supporters, one day after releasing a video promising an orderly transition after Congress certified Joe Biden as president-elect despite pro-Trump rioters at the US Capitol.

The nearly 75 million people who voted for him "will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form," Trump tweeted, without giving any other details.

