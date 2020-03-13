Donald Trump announces news conference on coronavirus

Trump announces news conference on coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would hold a news conference at the White House on the coronavirus crisis.

Trump said in a tweet it would take place at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).

"Topic: CoronaVirus!" he wrote.

The announcement comes as Congress and the White House say they are nearing agreement on measures to ease the financial pain caused by the pandemic's disruption to the economy.

 

