Donald Trump announces news conference on coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would hold a news conference at the White House on the coronavirus crisis.

Trump said in a tweet it would take place at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).

"Topic: CoronaVirus!" he wrote.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The announcement comes as Congress and the White House say they are nearing agreement on measures to ease the financial pain caused by the pandemic's disruption to the economy.