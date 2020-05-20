Trump blames China for 'mass Worldwide killing'

Donald Trump blames China for 'mass Worldwide killing'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 20 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 18:54 ist

President Donald Trump again lashed out at China Wednesday over the coronavirus pandemic, blaming Beijing for "mass Worldwide killing."

The early morning tweet, which also referred to an unidentified "wacko in China," was the latest heated rhetoric from the White House, where Trump is making attacks on Beijing a centerpiece of his November reelection bid.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"It was the 'incompetence of China', and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing," the president tweeted.

