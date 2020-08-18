Donald Trump erupts angrily at Michelle Obama's Democratic convention takedown

President Donald Trump erupted angrily Tuesday after former first lady Michelle Obama said he was "in over his head" in a blistering speech at the Democratic convention.

Obama's keynote speech on the first night of the convention to nominate Joe Biden hammered at Trump as a hapless, divisive leader who has not measured up to the challenge of taking on the Covid-19 pandemic and mass economic fallout.

Trump waited until early Tuesday to respond, launching a broadside that also attacked his predecessor Barack Obama and at Biden, who served as Obama's vice president for two terms.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Trump wrote. "Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement."

Trump, who had been running on the strong US economy until the coronavirus shutdown pushed millions of people into unemployment, repeated assurances that the situation is rapidly improving.

"My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!" he tweeted.

Polls show Biden currently ahead of Trump in the November 3 election. The Republicans will have their convention to nominate Trump for a second term next week.