Trump leaves White House for first time since March 28

Donald Trump leaves White House grounds for first time since March 28

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2020, 09:03 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 09:03 ist
US President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, cooped up in the White House for weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, on Friday for a weekend away at the presidential retreat.

When his Marine One helicopter left the South Lawn, it was the first time Trump had left the White House grounds since March 28, when he visited Norfolk, Virginia, to see the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort set sail for New York harbour.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Trump told reporters as he left the White House that he would be practising social distancing while at Camp David and that he plans a working weekend that will include phone calls with foreign leaders.

He is to return to Washington on Sunday in time for a Fox News Channel "virtual town hall" event at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump plans a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence has made a handful of trips out of Washington to check on coronavirus relief efforts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
White House

What's Brewing

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

'Ready to contribute in bringing back stranded Indians'

Coronavirus: 3 indigenous diagnostic kits on offing

Coronavirus: 3 indigenous diagnostic kits on offing

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: 3 in Padarayanapura test positive

COVID-19: 3 in Padarayanapura test positive

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

 