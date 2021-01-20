Trump lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

Donald Trump lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE effective February 3

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 20 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 21:56 ist
Trump said the agreement was reached given the important security relationship that existed between the two countries. Credit: Reuters Photo

Outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would exempt the United Arab Emirates from a 10% tariff imposed on most aluminum imports in 2018, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminum imports.

In a proclamation issued by the White House shortly before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump said the agreement was reached given the important security relationship that existed between the two countries.

UAE joins Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico, which have also been excluded from the aluminum tariffs. 

Donald Trump
aluminium
United Arab Emirates

