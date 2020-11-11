Donald Trump on Nov 11 to make first public appearance since election called for Joe Biden

Trump to make first public appearance since Biden win

US President Donald Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, the White House said, in what would be the president's first public appearance since the US presidential contest was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit the cemetery to mark Veterans Day, White House spokesman Judd Deere told Reuters.

