Donald Trump praises China's 'efforts and transparency' on virus

  • Jan 25 2020, 08:24am ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 08:24am ist
US President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump thanked China on Friday for its "efforts and transparency" in tackling a deadly virus that has triggered a vast quarantine in the country.

"China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus," Trump tweeted, hours after the United States confirmed its second case of the SARS-like virus that has reached half a dozen countries.

"The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency," he added. "It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"

