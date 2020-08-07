Donald Trump reimposes 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he has reimposed a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminium imports, saying that the key US trading partner is "taking advantage of us."

Trump, giving a speech at a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, said that earlier Thursday "I signed a proclamation that defends American industry by reimposing aluminium tariffs on Canada. Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual."

Trump said that he'd previously lifted the tariff on Canada -- part of the USMCA free trade deal with Mexico and the United States -- on condition that they "not flood our country with exports and kill all of our aluminium jobs."

"Canadian aluminium producers have broken that commitment," he said.