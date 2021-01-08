Trump says 'will not be going' to Biden's inauguration

Donald Trump says 'will not be going' to Biden's inauguration

  Jan 08 2021
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 21:38 ist
US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.

