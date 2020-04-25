Trump signs fourth coronavirus relief bill into law

Donald Trump signs fourth coronavirus relief bill into law

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  Apr 25 2020, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 01:08 ist

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly $500 billon coronavirus relief bill into law to expand loans for small businesses reeling from the outbreak, as his Treasury secretary promised surveillance to stop bigger companies from accessing the funds.

Trump, speaking at a White House event to sign the measure, also pushed back against any assistance for the U.S. Postal Service unless it raised prices for its package shipping service, which is used by Amazon.com Inc and other companies.

