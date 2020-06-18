Trump slams 'horrible' rulings post-immigrantion defeat

Donald Trump slams 'horrible' rulings after Supreme Court immigration defeat

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 18 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 21:14 ist
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump fired an extraordinary broadside Thursday at the US Supreme Court's "horrible & politically charged" decisions after it ruled against his bid to scrap protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.

In two tweets, Trump branded the nation's highest court biased against conservatives, saying their decisions were "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans."

"Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Trump asked.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
immigration
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Premier League restarts as player take knee

Premier League restarts as player take knee

New Delhi must read the signals from Galwan correctly

New Delhi must read the signals from Galwan correctly

Saudi PIF to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio

Saudi PIF to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio

 