Donald Trump tells supporters at Washington rally he will 'never concede'

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress. Credit: Reuters.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a rally of his supporters outside the White House that he would never concede that he lost the election, as Congress readied to certify Joe Biden's victory.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump told the cheering crowd. "We will stop the steal."

Trump also urged his deputy Mike Pence not to certify Joe Biden's election victory at a Congress session starting later in the day, repeating unfounded allegations of vote fraud.

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Trump told cheering supporters. "He has the absolute right to do it.

"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country."

Trump rebuked "weak" Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having "turned a blind eye" and threatening them with primary challenges in future elections.

