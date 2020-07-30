'Will bring fairness to big tech with executive orders'

Donald Trump threatens to 'bring fairness to big tech' with executive orders

Reuters
  • Jul 30 2020, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 00:43 ist
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump threatened to "bring fairness" to major technology companies through issuing executive orders on Wednesday, as the lawmakers were set to tangle with CEOs of four of the largest US tech companies at a congressional hearing.

"If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a social media company not represented at the hearing. 

Donald Trump
US
Technology

