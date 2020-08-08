Donald Trump to hold news conference at 7 pm EDT

US President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Friday from his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending the weekend, the White House said.

"I will be doing a news conference on the China Virus, the just-announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy," Trump said in a subsequent tweet. "Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed," he said.

Talks on new coronavirus relief legislation between the White House and Democratic lawmakers broke down on Friday and Trump has threatened to sign executive orders on aid if no deal was reached.