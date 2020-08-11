Trump wants stimulus payments in Covid-19 bill: WH

Donald Trump wants stimulus payments, school funds in Covid-19 bill: White House

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 11 2020, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 00:24 ist

US President Donald Trump still wants to see coronavirus aid legislation pass that would include stimulus payments to individuals and school funding, the White House said on Monday after talks with congressional Democrats collapsed last week.

"The White House is still motivated," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing. "The president would love to see the direct payments to Americans, the president would love to see the school funding. There are several items we would like to see happen."

