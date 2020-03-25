Coronavirus shutdown could destroy a country: Trump

Donald Trump warns coronavirus shutdown could 'destroy a country'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 25 2020, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 08:50 ist
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Photo)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his push to relax the coronavirus lockdown in the United States, warning that the measures could "destroy" the country.

"A lot of people agree with me. Our country -- it's not built to shut down," he said on Fox News. "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Trump says that starting next week he will "assess" whether to lift social distancing and quarantine measures in order to get the hobbled economy back on track.

"We can't lose a Boeing, we can't lose some of these companies," he said. "If we lose those companies we're talking about hundreds of thousands of jobs, millions of jobs."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Tump
United States
Coronavirus
Lockdown
Global Economy
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Coronavirus: Panic-working at home? Try this instead

Coronavirus: Panic-working at home? Try this instead

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

A coronavirus detective tracks disease trail

A coronavirus detective tracks disease trail

 