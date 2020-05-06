Donald Trump's nuclear deal exit was 'stupid mistake', says Iran's Hassan Rouhani

Trump's nuclear deal exit was 'stupid mistake', Rouhani

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  May 06 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 13:56 ist

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump made a stupid mistake by pulling out of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, and called on Washington to lift its sanctions.

Trump pulled the United States out of the pact in 2018, arguing it did not go far enough to constrain Tehran's missile programme and influence in the region.

"Trump made a stupid mistake by exiting the nuclear deal," Rouhani said.

"If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions ... Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended," Rouhani added.

