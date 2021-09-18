#DoNotTouchMyClothes: Afghan women's message to Taliban

#DoNotTouchMyClothes: Afghan women send strong message to Taliban

The hashtag, created by Afghan historian Dr Bahar Jalali, seeks to make the world aware of the Taliban's cultural misappropriation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2021, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 16:02 ist
Dr Bahar Jalali (R) began an online campaign to protest the Taliban's clothing mandate for women. Credit: AFP, Reuter Photos

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has sounded a death knell for women's rights in the war-torn country, with the Islamist group mandating head-to-toe coverings and gender-segregated classrooms in schools and universities.

Nonetheless, a new generation of women has been protesting the regressive mandates imposed by the interim government on the streets and on social media.

The latest among such protests is #DoNotTouchMyClothes, a hashtag by Afghan historian Dr Bahar Jalali, who sought to make the world aware of the Taliban's cultural misappropriation.

In Pics | In protest against Taliban clothing mandate, Afghan women share photos dressed in traditional attire

On September 12, Jalali posted a picture of herself in a traditional Afghan dress in a bid to point out that the burqa was never a part of Afghan culture. 

After Dr Jalali sent the aforementioned tweet, several thousand women have posted pictures of themselves in similar outfits. Dr Jalali, a professor at the American University of Afghanistan, also began the country's first gender studies program.

Her tweet was a response to a 'veiled protest' held by a handful of women in and around Kabul University where they pledged support to the Taliban.

"No woman has ever dressed like this in the history of Afghanistan. This is utterly foreign and alien to Afghan culture. I posted my pic in the traditional Afghan dress to inform, educate, and dispel the misinformation that is being propagated by Taliban," she had said on Twitter.

Through her campaign, Dr Jalali and several other women hailing from different regions of Afghanistan sought to highlight that traditional Afghan attire for women never meant the monotone burqa but was instead bright, colourful dresses adorned with tiny mirrors and intricate designs.  

On Saturday, the Taliban replaced the existing Women Ministry with an all-male “vice and virtue ministry" tasked with enforcing the group's rigid interpretation of Islam.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news
Social media
women

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 