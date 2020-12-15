Dr Fauci says vaccinate Biden, Harris, Trump, Pence

Dr Fauci says vaccinate Biden, Harris, Trump, Pence

He adds he'd like to see Biden "fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January"

AP
AP,
  • Dec 15 2020, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 19:18 ist
US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Credit: Getty Images

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Speaking to ABC's “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Fauci said, “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can."

He adds he'd like to see Biden "fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”

Fauci says that while President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.” Trump was hospitalised with COVID-19 in early October.

Fauci says Vice President Mike Pence should get vaccinated, too. He says, “You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Anthony Fauci
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Mike Pence
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

 