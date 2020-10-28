Early Covid-19 vaccines may be imperfect: UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair says

UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said on Tuesday that the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines "is likely to be imperfect" and that they "might not work for everyone".

"However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism", Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal.

"The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long", she added.