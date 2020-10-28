'Early Covid-19 vaccines will likely be imperfect'

Early Covid-19 vaccines may be imperfect: UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair says

UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said the vaccines might not work for everyone

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 28 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 10:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

UK Vaccines Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said on Tuesday that the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines "is likely to be imperfect" and that they "might not work for everyone".

"However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all. It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism", Bingham wrote in a piece published in The Lancet medical journal.

"The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long", she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Lancet

What's Brewing

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

When Armenia talked tough, Azerbaijan took action

When Armenia talked tough, Azerbaijan took action

Unique dictionary covering 4 Dravidian languages ready

Unique dictionary covering 4 Dravidian languages ready

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

 