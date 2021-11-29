Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Japan

The epicentre was located in the southeast of Honshu in Japan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 18:53 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck the southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), GFZ added.

