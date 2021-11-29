Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck the southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), GFZ added.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year
Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more
Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access