Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 19 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 13:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Nepal
Earthquake

