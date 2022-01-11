6.6 intensity quake hits Eastern Mediterranean region

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt

The institute added that the tremor was registered 415 kilometers (257.9 miles) away from Damietta Governorate

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2022, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 09:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit the Eastern Mediterranean region and was felt by some in Egypt, the country's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said on Tuesday.

The institute added that the tremor was registered 415 kilometers (257.9 miles) away from Damietta Governorate. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
Egypt
World news

What's Brewing

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

 