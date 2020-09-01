6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Northern Chile coast

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near coast of Northern Chile

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 12:47 ist
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

It earlier showed the magnitude as 7. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

