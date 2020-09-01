Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near coast of Northern Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
It earlier showed the magnitude as 7. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
